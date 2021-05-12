Cyclone Tauktae: Heavy rains likely in Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, warns IMD

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 12: India may potentially encounter its very first cyclone of the year 2021 this weekend, as a low pressure system appears to be brewing near the west-southwest coast of the country. The cyclone, dubbed 'Tauktae' is expected to drift along the southeast Arabian Sea towards Lakshadweep and move northwest to form a depression.

The word 'Tauktae' in Burmese, suggested by Myanmar, means 'highly vocal lizard gecko,' and has been approved by the IMD as a suitable name for the impending cyclone.

Taking to Twitter, IMD wrote, "In view of likely Cyclonic storm formation over south Arabian Sea around 15 May 2021 and its likely north-northwestwards movement, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places over Kerala and Lakshadweep on 14-15 May and also over of Tamilnadu and south Karnataka on 15 May."

Further, the IMD advised fishermen along the west coast against heading out to sea, as the side is expected to witness rough conditions and heavy rainfall. Those who are already out at sea have been advised to reach the shore by the night of May 12, the IMD said on Twitter.