Cyclone Ockhi: This stunning NASA image shows how thunderstorms were being pushed

A visible image of cyclone Ockhi has been provided by NASA. The image was provided by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite.

The image shows that thunderstorms were being pushed to the northeast into the the leading edge of an approaching trough (elongated area) of low pressure from the west.

That vertical wind shear that's causing the displacement has been increasing as the tropical cyclone moves north.

Meanwhile the Met Department has said that heavy rains are likely to lash out in Tamil Nadu from Wednesday onwards. The department said that yesterdays well marked low pressure area over north Sumatra coast and adjoining south Andaman sea now lies over southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to become a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and a deep depression in the subsequent 48 hours. It is likely to move towards north Tamilnadu coast during the next three days. Also, the very severe cyclonic storm Ockhi over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved further northwards and lay centred over eastcentral Arabian Sea about 690 km south-southwest of Mumbai and 870 km south-southwest of Surat.

In wake of this condition, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu and Puducherry on Wednesday. Rains will further intensify to very heavy showers on Thursday, it has also been forecast.

OneIndia News