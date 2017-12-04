Cyclone Ockhi: Operation 'SAHAYAM' continues on Navy Day

Search and rescue operations are going on in sea areas off Kerala and Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands. Navy assets P8i and Dornier are already in the air since 6 AM, according to Navy.

The Navy has revised search areas due to prevailing weather conditions. Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) are being provided now at Lakshadweep and Minicoy by IN ships Shardul, Sharda and Chennai, tweeted Indian Navy.

Seaking 42B is at Kavaratti to provide inter-island support. Aditya (Fleet Tanker) is being topped up with fresh water (900T) and 5000 packaged water bottles to supply to the islands.

As of 11.30AM, the Navy has recovered 136 survivors and 3 dead bodies. Earlier, a fishing Vessel Island Queen missing for the last 15 days with nine crew from Kochi was located off 132 nautical miles North of Kavaratti. The fishing vessel is heading back to Kochi. INS Kolkata has replenished the ship with food and water.

OneIndia News