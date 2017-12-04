Cyclone Ockhi: Heavy rainfall expected in next 24 hours in Mumbai, BMC issues advisory

The Disaster management unit of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued advisory against visiting beaches in view of high tide alert issued for tonight and tomorrow morning due to Cyclone Ockhi.

Mumbaiites, stay alert: Heavy rainfall expected in next 24 hours, BMC issues advisory

Meanwhle, Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde tweeted,''Precautionary holiday declared on 5/12/17 for schools and colleges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Sindhudurga, Thane, Raigad and Palghar Districts for the safety of the students due to the serious weather predictions on Cyclone Ockhi.''

Story first published: Monday, December 4, 2017, 19:31 [IST]
