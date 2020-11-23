Cyclone Nivar: Deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal; 'Orange' alert for AP, Telangana

Cyclone Nivar heads towards south coast

Cyclone Nivar, which is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is moving towards the southern states and Union territory (UT) of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Expected to make landfall on Wednesday, Nivar is likely to cause heavy rainfall in these places.

NCMC takes stock of preparedness

The NCMC, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, also directed everyone concerned to continue to work with an aim of zero loss of life and early restoration of normalcy in the affected areas, an official statement said. The NCMC reviewed the status of the impending cyclone Nivar at a meeting held through video-conferencing with the chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The chief secretaries briefed the NCMC about their preparedness and mentioned that the authorities are fully prepared to meet any eventuality. They also informed the NCMC about the coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies to tackle the challenge.The director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) made a presentation on the current situation and said the status is being shared with the states concerned.

Cyclone to affect the coastal areas

He said the cyclone is going to affect the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 24 and 26. It was stressed at the meeting that the advisories issued to the fishermen not to venture out to sea should be strictly implemented, the statement said.

People living in "kutcha" houses may be advised suitably according to the situation, the meeting observed.

The secretaries from the ministries of home, power, telecommunication, civil aviation, shipping and health, the chairman of the Railway Board, the member-secretary of the NDMA, the DG, NDRF and a representative of the Ministry of Defence also informed the NCMC about the arrangements and assistance provided to the states concerned.

IMD issues 'orange' alert for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued 'orange advisory (be prepared) to the disaster management authorities of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in view of the developing cyclonic storm Nivar.