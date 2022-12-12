Cyclone Mandous remnant: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in TN, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala till Dec 15

New Delhi, Dec 12: The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has said that heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh till Thursday (December 15) because of the remnant weather system of Cyclone Mandous.

Taking to Twitter, the IMD said in a series of tweets on Sunday, "Rainfall warning: Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka & south Coastal Andhra Pradesh today and over Kerala & Mahe during 11th-13th December, 2022 and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter."

Cyclone Mandous made landfall near Mahabalipuram on Friday night and resulted in rainfall across the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and also the Union Territory of Puducherry. It claimed the lives of four people in the southern state and led to massive waterlogging and uprooting of trees as well.

Due to expected rainfall, the administration has declared a holiday in Kancheepuram Taluk of TN's Kancheepuram district and Uthukottai Taluq of Tiruvallur district, according to a report. Meanwhile, people in Coimbatore awoke Monday morning to heavy and blinding fog as a result of the previous night's downpour.

The IMD further also issued a warning for the fishermen. "Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Kerala-Karnataka coast during 11th-13th and over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during 14th -15th Dec. 2022," said the IMD.

A moderate rain alert has been issued for a few districts around Chennai like Walajabad, Kancheepuram, Tiruporur and Vandalur, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai. A light rain alert has also been issued for a few other districts.

The IMD further said that the cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the south Andaman Sea. "A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the south Andaman Sea around 13 December, 2022. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls likely over Andaman & Nicobar on 14 & 15 December," said the IMD.

