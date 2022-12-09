Cyclone Mandous maintains severe intensity

Chennai, Dec 09: The districts of Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu have been placed under red alert in view of cyclone Mandous maintaining its intensity of a Severe Cyclonic Storm till the early morning hours today.

An official statement by the India Meteorological Department said that it is very likely to maintain its intensity of Severe Cyclonic Storm till early morning of today, the 9th December and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm thereafter. It would continue to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight of today, the 09th December to early hours of 10th December.

Officials also said that under the influence of the cyclone most places over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to have heavy to very heavy rainfall. There would be extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places, the IMD also said.

"It is likely to reduce to Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over north Tamil Nadu on 10th December 2022, the IMD statement also read.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had earlier ordered precautionary measures and said that all parks and playgrounds would be closed until further notice. The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner had a discussion with officials regarding the precautionary measures to be taken due to Cyclone Mandous.

Story first published: Friday, December 9, 2022, 12:57 [IST]