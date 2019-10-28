  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 Baghdadi
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cyclone Kyarr likely to weaken by evening; Heavy rains expected in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 28: A day after it was classified as 'extremely severe cyclonic storm', Cyclone Kyarr is now moving west-northwestwards and is likely to hit the Oman coast by October 31. The intensity of the supercyclone is likely to weaken after October 28, according to the IMD's latest bulletin.

    India Meteorological Department predicted,''Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, today. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Odisha.''

    Cyclone Kyarr likely to weaken by evening; Heavy rains expected in Kerala, Tamil Nadu
    Representational Image

    However, the sea condition remains phenomenal over eastcentral Arabian Sea around the system centre and is likely to remain so till 30th October and could improve gradually from the evening of 31st October.

    Cyclone Kyarr: Depression off-Goa coast may intensify into a storm, Red-Alert issued

    ''Sea condition is very likely to be phenomenal over the central Arabian sea around the system centre. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,'' read the IMD Bulletin.

    As per IMD's predictions, Super Cyclone Kyarr will weaken into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm by 28 October evening and subside into a cyclonic storm by 2 November.

    Kyarr is the first super cyclone after Cyclone Gonu in 2007, considered the strongest-ever to have been witnessed over the Arabian Sea.

    More INDIA METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT News

    Read more about:

    india meteorological department heavy rains thunderstorm cyclone

    Story first published: Monday, October 28, 2019, 11:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue