Cyclone Jawad: PM Modi chairs meet, takes stock

New Delhi, Dec 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting in the wake of Cyclone Jawad set to make a landfall on December 4

Cyclone Jawad is likely to hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on December 4, the Indian Meteorological Department has said.

The cyclone is expected to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in almost all districts of south Bengal.

The Bengal government has issued a waring to the farmers to reap and bind the corn that is still lying in the fields as severe rainfall could damage the crops. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur on December 4 and 5 in several districts of the state, including Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and Jhargram, the Bengal government said in its alert.

The met department has also predicted that the sea will be rough along the coast of Bengal. On Saturday morning the wind speed on the coast is likely to be at around 75 to 80 mph. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea from Friday to Sunday. Those at sea have been told to return by Thursday.

A low depression in southern Thailand is gradually gathering in strength to form a severe cyclonic storm. It is expected to enter India through the South Adaman sea before making a landfall between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast on December 4 in the morning.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 14:14 [IST]