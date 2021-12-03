Cyclone Jawad: Heavy rainfall expected in coastal regions

New Delhi, Dec 03: Cyclone Jawad will hit Puri in Odisha around noon on Sunday, the Weather Department has said. The cyclone is expected to trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in almost all districts of south Bengal.

The Bengal government has issued a waring to the farmers to reap and bind the corn that is still lying in the fields as severe rainfall could damage the crops. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur on December 4 and 5 in several districts of the state, including Kolkata, South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia and Jhargram, the Bengal government said in its alert.

The met department has also predicted that the sea will be rough along the coast of Bengal. On Saturday morning the wind speed on the coast is likely to be at around 75 to 80 mph. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea from Friday to Sunday. Those at sea have been told to return by Thursday.

A low depression in southern Thailand is gradually gathering in strength to form a severe cyclonic storm. It is expected to enter India through the South Adaman sea before making a landfall between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast on December 4 in the morning.

Deep depression in Bay may intensify as cyclonic storms in next 8-10 hours. State administration has prepared its response measures for a possible landfall in Ganjam, Puri or Jagatsinghpur. Expected associated wind speed will be 80-100kmph, P K Jena, Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner said.

The cyclone will move towards Orissa and heavy rainfall will be observed in all coastal regions. Rainfall intensity is likely to increase on 4th Dec. Wind speed is expected to be 50-55km/hr and will increase gradually gusting to 100km/hr said Mrityunjay Mahapatra(DG, IMD), according to ANI.