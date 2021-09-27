Cyclone Gulab weakens into deep depression, likely to weaken further

New Delhi, Sep 27: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a Deep Depression at 2.30 am over north Andhra Pradesh and is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards, weakening further into a depression during the next 12 hours.

"The Deep Depression over south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh, lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 27th September, likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a Depression during next 12 hours," the IMD tweeted.

As per the reports, at least three people have been killed in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday as Cyclone Gulab made landfall. Two fishermen from Andhra's Srikakulam were killed and one went missing after a boat capsized in the Bay of Bengal.

There were five people in the boat out of which three reached ashore safely after falling into the sea while one is still missing. The boat was en route to AP from Odisha.

"A team of six fishermen are returning from Odisha on sea route to MN Peta village in Vajrapu kotturu mandal this morning. They reached Gedduru village in Mandasa mandal by evening. At around 5.00 pm, a wave hit the boat and five of them fell into the Bay of Bengal," The Times of India quotes Sub Inspector of Vajrapukotturu Police Station as saying.

In Ganjam district in Odisha, a man was swept away in Gosaninuagaon block and three members of a family had a narrow escape from falling under a tree that crashed into their house in Kharput block of Malkangiri district.

Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 9:37 [IST]