Cyclone Fani kills 16 in Odisha, restoration effort begins

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bhubaneswar, May 03: The number of deaths in the Cyclone Fani rose to 16 in Odisha on Saturday as the government mounted a massive restoration work across 10,000 villages and 52 urban areas ravaged by the storm that pounded coastal parts of the state, affecting nearly one crore people.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm, that made landfall at Puri on Friday, was one of the "rarest of the rare" summer cyclones -- the first to hit Odisha in 43 years and one of the three to hit in the last 150 years.

It unleashed copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 240 kmph, blowing away thatched houses and swamping towns and villages, before weakening and entering into West Bengal, officials said.

It was the severest cyclone to hit the state since the Super Cyclone of 1999, which had claimed nearly 10,000 lives and devastated vast areas of the state.

The number of deaths due to Cyclone Fani, which stood at eight on Friday, mounted to 16 on Saturday -- four deaths in Mayurbhanj district, 3 each in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Jajpur; and 1 each in Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Kendrapara.

Cyclone Fani updates:

Railways to resume all train services from Bhubaneshwar on Sunday, reports PTI. North Eastern states to be under orange and yellow alert till May 5: IMD Visuals from Tarikund in Jagatsinghpur after Cyclone Fani made landfall in the state yesterday. Navy Chief-designate Vice Admiral Karambir Singh today visited INS Chilka naval base in Odisha to review the situation after the Cyclone Fani. Five coast guard ships with two helicopters and relief supplies have been deployed off the Odisha and West Bengal coast. Ships are also undertaking reconnaissance off the coast of Odisha and West Bengal to locate any marooned fishing boats. Alliance Air became the first flight to land safely in Bhubaneshwar airport after it was reopened today. 59 flights have been cancelled in Guwahati, 8 in Agartala, 2 in Dimapur, 2 in Lilabari, 4 in Dibrugarh, 6 in Imphal, as the storm heads North-east. At least 14 people were killed and 63 others injured as severe cyclone Fani barrelled into Bangladesh on Saturday, a day after leaving a trail of destruction in neighbouring India, media reports said on Saturday. According to the offical statement issued by bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, electric poles have been uprooted, trees felled, roads affected. 12 kachcha houses collapsed, over 800 houses have been partially affected. We will take care of the restoration work. Felled trees have been removed and roads have been cleared in most of the areas. Death toll rises to 12. NEET exam scheduled for 5th May in Odisha postponed as per the request of State Govt working on relief and rehabilitation work in the wake of Fani Cyclone. Revised dates for the exam in Odisha will be announced soon," says Higher Education Secretary, R. Subrahmanyam. "A record of 1.2 million people were evacuated in 24 hours, 3.2 lakh from Ganjam, 1.3 lakh from Puri & almost 7000 kitchens catering to 9000 shelters were made functional overnight. This mammoth exercise involved more than 45,000 volunteers," says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Apart from a few mud houses collapsing and tress falling, there were no reports of casualties from any of the districts. The Cyclonic Storm Fani further weakened into Deep Depression and lay centre at 0830 y over Bangladesh and adjacent Gangetic West Bengal centred at 23.6 N and 88.8 E about 120 km north north east of Kolkata. "Fani is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further over the next six hours. It is very likely to move further north-northeastwards and enter Bangladesh around noon as a deep depression with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph," Deputy Director General of the Regional Meteorological Centre here Sanjib Bandyopadhyay told PTI earlier. Cyclone Fani has weakened and is covering areas of West Bengal in the form of cyclone. It is further moving towards Bangladesh. The situation is under control and there is not much damaging effect. 9 teams of NDRF are present in West Bengal, says Pradeep Kumar Rana, DIG Operations, NDRF. Kolkata airport is operational now. First departure was AI723 for Bagdogra and first arrival GoAir 101 Delhi to Kolkata. Day after tomorrow, on 6th morning, I will be going to Odisha to take stock of the situation arising in the wake of Cyclone Fani, says PM Modi. Light to moderate rainfall at many places over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal with heavy falls at isolated places over Nadia and Murshidabad districts on 4th May, IMD says. For West Bengal coast, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea along and off West Bengal and Odisha coast till evening #Odisha: Visuals from Balarampur village, Jagatsinghpur. #CycloneFani hit the region, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/uPOQ5RjrHv — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019 Fani wreaks havoc in Odisha: National carrier Air India steps forward to help the residents of Odisha affected by Cyclone Fani . If any (NGO/ Civil society/ SHG etc) wants to send relief materials to cyclone affected area of Odisha, Air India would ship it free of cost, an Air India statement says. Air India to re commence operations at Kolkata airport at 09.45 am. PM Modi: Spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji and discussed situation prevailing due to #CycloneFani. Assured continuous support from Central Government in the wake of the cyclone. Entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by cyclone in different parts (file pic) pic.twitter.com/8jnAs6XJe3 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019 PM Modi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her election rallies for 48 hours because of Cyclone Fani. PM Modi's election rally in Jharkhand, which was scheduled for May 5, has been postponed to May 6, said BJP's Jharkhand unit spokesman Rajesh Kumar Shukla. BJP chief Amit Shah's and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's rallies in Jharkhand on Friday too have been cancelled. The cyclone turned direction from Kharagpur in West Midnapore district to slowly enter Bangladesh around 6:00am and will completely emerge into Bangladesh by 12:00pm. The storm is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards during the next 12 hours and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal with wind speed of 80-90 kmph and could even go up to 105 km/hr by early morning on May 4. Cyclone Fani, which set out as an 'extremely severe' cyclonic storm, has weakened to a 'severe' category storm. At 8:30 pm, Cyclone Fani lay centered over coastal Odisha, about 110 km southwest of Midnapore in West Bengal, 80 km sourthwest of Digha and 210 km southwest of Kolkata. Heavy rains lashed parts of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district as a fall out of Cyclone Fani which devasted the Odisha coast on Friday after manking landfall. While no human casualities were reported in AP, news agency reported that at least 8 people lost their lives in Odisha. There was significant loss of property in many states but maximum damage was reported from coastal districts of Odisha.