Cyclone Asani nears, low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into depression today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 20: The low-pressure area formed over the South-East Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea is moving northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar islands and is likely to intensify into a depression today. It is likely to transform into a storm cyclone by tomorrow.

Thereafter, it is likely to reach the north-east to Bangladesh and North Myanmar coast around 22nd March. Heavy rain and gusty winds prevailing in the Nicobar group of Islands since yesterday. Strong winds and heavy rainfall are predicted for the next one or two days. Wind speed is likely to go up to 90 kmph. Rough sea condition estimated. Meanwhile, light rainfall was observed in Port Blair yesterday.

Taking precautionary measures, all tourism activities in A&N Islands remain suspended till 22nd March. All schools will remain closed tomorrow. Fore Shore sector shipping services were also cancelled. Ship scheduled to sail for Chennai today were also cancelled.

In view of forming a cyclone, the Disaster Management department has set up a 24X7 control room and closely monitors the ongoing situation. Secretary, Disaster Management Pankaj Kumar informed that vast arrangements have been made to tackle the situation and quick response teams formed. He appeals to the public not to believe in rumours and report any incident directly to the control room for action.

Meanwhile, teams of NDRF deployed in Andaman and Nicobar Islands are surveying, sensitizing and evacuating people at low land areas with the help of district administration. In North and Middle Andaman districts, incident response teams have been set up to help in search and rescue operations.

Story first published: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 8:18 [IST]