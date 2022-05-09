Cyclone Asani: Fishermen advised not to venture into sea

New Delhi, May 09: The meteorology officials on Monday warned the fishermen Andhra Coast not to venture into the sea, saying that there will be Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph and is likely along and off North Andhra Pradesh coast. Gale wind speed reaching 105-115 kmph gusting to 125 kmph is likely to prevail over Central parts of Bay of Bengal.

High sea conditions were likely to prevail over westcentral and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and asked fishermen not to venture out in the region for the next couple of days.

Asani, the severe cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, packing gale force winds up to 120 km per hour, was moving towards coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha at a speed of 25 km per hour on Monday, but expected to weaken gradually over the next two days, the weather office said.

The cyclonic storm lay centred about 550 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam and 680 km south-southeast of Puri at 5:30 am on Monday, a special bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said at 8:45 am.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts," the weather office said.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 48 hours," the bulletin said.

