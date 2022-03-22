Cyclone Asani: Deep Depression weakens over North Andaman Sea, moves towards Myanmar; landfall tomorrow

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 22: Deep Depression formed over the North Andaman Sea has weakened in the last few hours and is moving northwards towards Myanmar Coastline. It has missed the northernmost part of A&N Islands and is likely to cross Myanmar coast as a depression this afternoon.

    The latest Tweet by India Meteorological Department states,''The Deep Depression over north Andaman Sea & adjoining areas of eastcentral Bay of Bengal, moved nearly northwards with a speed of 20 kmph during last 06 hours, and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, over the same region. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 22nd, 23rd & 25th March, 2022.''

    All precautionary measures were put in place by the Administration to mitigate the possible ill effects. However, except for moderate rainfall received at various places in the A&N islands, no major effect has been observed in the last two-three days.

    In Port Blair only 7.2 mm rainfall was received till 5:30 AM. Today the sky is clear and sun appears after two days of rain.

    Taking precautionary measures, all tourism activities in A&N Islands remain suspended till today.

    The Directorate of Disaster Management is closely monitoring the ongoing situation.

    Quick response and incident response teams have been formed at state to district level. State control room emergency numbers operating 24X7 to tackle the situation.

    Read more about:

    cyclone weather andaman and nicobar islands myanmar

