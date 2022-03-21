Cyclone Asani nears, low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into depression today

Cyclone Asani: 10 top updates

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 21: A heavy rain alert has been issued for Andaman and Nicobar Islands due to Cyclone Asani. With the cyclone set to form over the islands, rescue teams have been deployed.

Cyclone Asani is the first cyclone this year and will develop in the Bay of Bengal today. The weather department has however not confirmed the landfall point.

Cyclone Asani: Top updates:

The weather department said that the depression over the Andaman Sea, 250 kilometres north-northeast of Nicobar Islands and 80 kilometres south-southeast of Port Blair is set to move towards northwards along the islands. It would intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours, the weather department also said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture along and off the islands on Monday and Tuesday. The islands will experience strong winds with the speed reaching 33-65 kilometres an hour. The cyclone pay lead to partial disruption of power lines. Roads are expected to be flooded. Tourist activities have been suspended in the area The weather department has not mentioned any landfall point. Last week the IMD said that between 1891 and 2020 only 8 cyclones have been formed in March. This includes two in the Arabian Sea and six in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone season is April and May and climatologically, March is not a cyclone season. The government has since last week being taking stock of the situation. The administration is fully geared up for the cyclone and several teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Port Blair. The Army too is on standby.