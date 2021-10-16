CWC: Elections for full time Congress president likely in September

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 16: Elections for a full time president and the new office bearers will be held in September.

Sonia Gandhi is likely to continue as the interim chief of the Congress until the full process of fresh memberships and a full fledged election takes place from the district to national level.

At the Congress Working Committee meeting Sonia Gandhi said that the revival of the Congress is important. She said that the revival of the Congress needs self-control and discipline. Every party member wants revival of the Congress. However this requires unity and keeping the party's interests paramount, she also said.

She further said that the economy continues to be a cause of great concern inspite of the government's propaganda to make us believe that it is not. As we all know the only answer the government seems to have for economy recovery is selling of national assets, the Congress chief also said.

Today is the occasion for bringing clarity once and for all, she said. I am a full time and hands on Congress President, Sonia Gandhi further added. I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media she said. Hence let us have a free and honest discussion. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC.

We face many challenges but if we are united, focus on party's interest alone, we will do well she said on the upcoming assembly elections.

Sonia Gandhi also touched upon the deaths of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri and said that the same was shocking and it shows the mindset of the BJP and how it perceives the farmers' protests. The sudden spurt of killings in Jammu and Kashmir of minorities clearly have been tagged and must be condemned, she further added.

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:53 [IST]