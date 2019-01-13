CVC set to probe corruption allegations against ousted CBI chief, Verma

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 13: The CBI is likely to file a corruption case against Alok Verma, who was removed as the director of the agency by the high powered committee. The Central Vigilance Commission has asked the CBI to hand over documents relating to six cases where Verma has been accused of wrong doing.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the CVC asked the CBI to submit documents of several cases including documents pertaining to the probe into the leakage of information in the Nirav Modi case.

    Also Read | CBI mess to get messier: Two more officers likely to approach SC

    The CVC would also look into the diluting of the Look out Circular in the IDBI Bank fraud case. Cases relating to the National Rural Health Mission scam would also be looked into, the source said.

    Last week after being reinstated by the Supreme Court, Verma was removed as the CBI chief by a high powered committee headed by the Prime Minister. In another development, the Delhi High Court while rejecting special director, Rakesh Asthana's petition had directed the CBI to probe corruption allegations against him within 10 days.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 8:35 [IST]
