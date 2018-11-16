CVC report on Alok Verma a mix, may need more probing says SC

New Delhi, Nov 16: The Supreme Court has said that the Central Vigilance Commission's report on Alok Verma CBI director in exile has been very complimentary on some charges and not so complimentary on others. While making these observations the court said that the matter may need further investigation.

The court has indicated that a further probe may be required into the matter. The next date of hearing has been fixed for November 20.

The CVC report has been very complimentary on some charges and uncomplimentary on some. This led to the SC stating that a further probe may be needed.

The court said that a copy of the CVC report should be given to Verma in a sealed cover. He will file his response in a sealed cover by 1 PM on Monday. This is being done keeping in mind the need to preserve the sanctity of the CBI and public confidence, the Bench also said. The court however refused a request made by Rakesh Asthana to get a copy of the CVC report. His counsel Mukul Rohatgi said that this case was based on a complaint first made by him, but the court remained firm.

Justice A K Patnaik, the retired SC judge who monitored the CVC probe also filed a seperate note on the investigations.

The court expressed its gratitude towards him.

On the plea filed by CBI officer A K Bassi challenging his transfer to Port Blair, the Bench said, "be there for sometime, it is a very good place."

Bassi who was investigating the corruption case against Asthana had been transferred, following which he challenged the decision. He told the court that the new officer is now trying to derail the case against Asthana. The court has agreed to hear him on Tuesday.

The court is hearing a petition by Verma, who had challenged the decision by the government to send him on leave following a public spat with special director Rakesh Asthana, who has also been exiled.

The CVC had on November 12 filed in the court its preliminary enquiry report.

The allegations have been levelled against Verma by his deputy Asthana, against whom an FIR has been lodged by the CBI on graft charges. Asthana was also sent on leave by the Centre.

The court had taken both the reports (CVC and Rao) on record on November 12.