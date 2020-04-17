  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Cut salaries instead of laying off staff: Karnataka govt to IT firms

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 17: Karnataka has asked all Information Technology and allied companies to cut salaries instead of laying off employees during the coronavirus lockdown.

    Cut salaries instead of laying off staff: Karnataka govt to IT firms
    Representational Image

    Deputy Chief Minister, C N Ashwath Narayan held a video conference with industry leaders. Biocon CMD, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalkrishnan among others were part of the meeting. The Deputy CM took stock of the readiness for the NT/BT companies to resume operations after April 20.

    Bengaluru has been reliable partner of the world where IT sector is concerned: Ashwathnarayan

    During the meeting, it was discussed that there should be no employee layoffs. Instead, salary cuts can be taken up so that the functioning of a company itself is not affected, given that there have not been many new business orders.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, APRIL 17th, 2020

      The IT/BT minister, Narayan said that IT/BT companies can start operations with 50 per cent strength from April 20. Some concerns were expressed with regard to passes to the employees and vehicles. We told them that after April 20, there will be no pass system in existence. However, 50 per cent workforce will be permitted. It would take a few weeks for the companies to mobilise this. The government will facilitate companies to hire BMTC buses on contract to ferry employees to work, he also said.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus karnataka government information technology jobs

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X