Curfew announced in Jaipur from 6 pm to 5 am

Jaipur, Apr 15: Amid a surge in coronavirus infection cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to impose a night-long curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in the entire state from April 16.

The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the state but with the spread of infection showing no sign of abating, the state government decided to enforce the regulatory measure in the entire state.

The order imposing the night curfew in the entire state was issued on late Wednesday evening.

Night curfew will be there from 6 in the evening till 5 in the morning and markets will be closed by 5 pm, the government order said.

According to the new guideline, all educational and coaching institutes and libraries too will remain closed from April 16 to 30.

The number of guests in private functions, marriages and other social gatherings has been restricted to 50.

The directions related to the marriage and social functions will apply from April 16 to May 31, the order said.

Not more than 20 persons will be allowed for the funeral, the order said, adding there will be no permission for any kind of public, social, political, sports, entertainment, educational, cultural, religious events, procession, fairs and festivals.

Worship at religious places too will be performed only by the authorities of the religious places and the arrangement of online darshan will continue.

Cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, amusement parks and other places for entertainments will be closed and there will be no permission to operate swimming pools and gyms.

Restaurants and clubs will be allowed to open only with 50 percent seating capacity, the order said, adding the restaurants and clubs will follow the night curfew directions but home delivery will be allowed only till 8 pm.

In all government and private offices with more than 100 employees, 50 percent of staff will be allowed and the rest will work from home.

If there is a positive case, the workplace will be closed for 72 hours, the order said.

Restrictions were also imposed on public transports.

Only two passengers will be allowed in auto-rickshaws apart from the driver while in four-wheeler cabs, 50 percent of the seating capacity apart from the driver will be permissible, it said.

In buses, 50 percent of the seating capacity will be allowed. No passenger will be allowed to travel while standing in public transport.

For private vehicles, the number of occupants shall not be more than the permissible limit.

In the guidelines, the government also insisted on following all important measures like maintaining social distance and wearing of face masks.