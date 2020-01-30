'Culprit will not be spared': Amit Shah on Jamia firing

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 30: Home Minister Amit Shah has said strict action will be taken against the teenager who opened fire and injured a Jamia Millia Islamia student during a protest against the contentious citizenship law outside the university today.

"I have spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner... and instructed him to take strict action. The central government will not tolerate any such incident, it will be taken seriously and the culprit will not be spared," tweeted Amit Shah.

A man, identified himself as Gopal fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in Jamia Nagar, injuring a student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.

Minutes before he fired at anti-CAA protestors in Jamia Nagar on Thursday, an armed man made a number of posts on Facebook saying "azaadi de raha hun", "Shaheen Bhag khel khatm" and "mere ghar ka khayal rakhna".

Massive protests in Jamia after student injured by armed man

While the Facebook profile named the man as "Rambhakt Gopal", police officials said that they are yet to ascertain whether it was his real name.

The man also went live on Facebook five times from the protest site and the cover picture of his profile showed him holding a sword. In multiple posts, he said "azaadi de raha hun" (I am giving freedom), "shaheen bhag khel khatm" (Run Shaheen, the game is over), "Mere ghar ka khayal rakhna" (take care of my home) and "meri antim yatra par mujhe bhagve me le jayen aur shree ram ke nare hon" (for last rites, wrap me in a saffron cloth and chant Shri Ram).

The Facebook profile was deleted after screenshots of the posts were shared widely on social media.