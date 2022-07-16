CUET UG 2022: No retest for students who missed exam, says UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 16: No retest will be held for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG aspirants who could not appear for the crucial exam on the first day due to a last-minute change in centres. Many students had claimed that due to last-minute changes they had to change their travel plans, and many of them couldn't reach the centre on time.

Refuting to earlier media reports, that students will get a chance to reappear for the test, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced that no retest will be held for those who missed Friday's CUET.

Kumar claimed that if students reached on time at a centre other than the one assigned, 'they are allowed'- this wasn't seen today, though.

Students had been advised to reach two hours in advance, said the UGC chief, adding that there is a "grace period" of 30 minutes after the start of the exam, but "no one is allowed to enter after that". Some news agencies reported earlier that the students would get a second chance; but the UGC chairman said, "There is no way we can hold a retest for them."

However, the 197 candidates at West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and Punjab's Pathankot - where the test was cancelled due to technical issues - are likely to get another chance.

" title="CUET PG 2022 registration date, correction window extended: Download notice here" />CUET PG 2022 registration date, correction window extended: Download notice here

The debut edition of the CUET-(UG) began on Friday in over 510 cities in India and abroad. The exam is being conducted in two phases. Phase 1 is being held in July and Phase 2 will be held in August.

Before the exam, several aspirants had raised concerns over having to give too many exams in a short period, delay in admit cards and not being given the choice of centre.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), however, had claimed that 98 per cent of students had been allotted a centre of their preference.

As opposed to the percentage system, the CUET score will be released in percentile, that is, it will indicate the position of a candidate vis-a-vis other candidates.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 8:29 [IST]