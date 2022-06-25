CUET 2022: Last date for registration, correction of application form extended

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 25: The last date of registration and correction of online application window of online application forms for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). More details are available on the official website.

The correction window will now be open until June 26 2022, 11.50 pm. The NTA in a public notice said that it was extended the dates for the candidates from reserved categories who were unable to obtain caste certificates on time.

"It has been brought to our notice that some candidates desirous of applying for CUET UG 2022 are not able to apply since they are not in possession of the actual Category Certificate (such as SC/ST certificate), which they are required to upload while applying for the same," said the NTA public notice. "In view of the above, it has been decided to extend the dates for correction and registration of application form," the NTA notice issued on June 24 said.

Those applicants who do not have category certificates can now change their category in the CUET 2022 application form and upload an undertaking through the correction window until June 26, 11.50 pm.

These candidates will not be needed to upload the actual certificates for Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe status at the time of application. The CUET exam 2022 for undergraduate admissions in 43 central universities will be conducted by the NTA. The exams are being conducted for 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities and 18 private universities. The CUET exam 2022 will be exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from July 15. Aspirants who are writing the undergraduate entrance test can apply through the official website of the NTA CUET UG 2022 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 12:55 [IST]