Haryana Panipat murder case: Carpenter arrested in UP, admits killing second wife, her sons in 2016

Cuddalore inter caste marriage murder case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Munesh Krishna

Cuddalore, Sep 24: Cuddalore court is hearing witnesses in the Kannaki Murugesan murder case. Murugesan (25), son of Samikannu, of Kuppanatham New Colony near Virudhachalam.

Murugasen belongs to the Dalit community, holds B.E. graduate. He was in love with Kannaki (22), daughter of Duraisamy, who belonged to another community living in the same area. The couple got married on 5-5-2003 at the Cuddalore Registrar's Office. However, they lived separately in the house.

Reports said that Murugesan after the issue learnt by her lover family left Kannaki at a relative's house in villupuram district.

After the information to Kannaki parents who were in search of their daughter.

on July 8, Murugesan along with his wife Kannaki was secured by the parents of Kannaki.

Murugesan and Kannaki were then taken to a nearby cemetery where they were poisoned through their noses and ears, killed and their bodies cremated separately.

When Murugesan's relatives informed the Vriddhachalam police about the incident, they did not take any action and were in the process of covering up the incident.

The incident came to light in the media a few days later.

Vriddhachalam police then registered a case in connection with the incident.

The relatives of both Murugesan and Kannaki were arrested by each of the two parties for allegedly killing the couple because of inter caste marriage.

But various organizations insisted that the killings were carried out of caste arrogance and, therefore, the case should be handed over to the CBI. The case was subsequently transferred to the CBI in 2004 where CBI Filed the chargesheet in the same year.

CBI revealed that Virudhachalam police station inspector Chellamuthu and sub inspector Tamilmaran were among the 13 accused in the case. The case came up for hearing on Monday in the Cuddalore District Court of First Instance in the presence of Judge P. Dhanabal. The inquiry is being held on the orders of the Chennai High Court that the trial should be held daily till September 11.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 13:46 [IST]