CTET 2021: CBSE postpones 2nd shift, two shifts of exam scheduled Friday

    New Delhi, Dec 16: The CBSE postponed the second shift of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) scheduled Thursday and two shifts on Friday following technical glitches.

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had entrusted TCS Ltd with the responsibility of conducting the CTET in Computer Based Mode (Online) during December 16-January 13 at different cities throughout the country.

    "TCS Ltd has reported that the examination of paper in the first shift on December 16 has been conducted successfully across the country. The scheduled second shift (Paper 2), examination could not be completed due to unexpected technical requirements. TCS is working to ensure that the issues are addressed on priority," the board said in an official statement.

    CBSE issues new guidelines, scraps same day evaluationCBSE issues new guidelines, scraps same day evaluation

    "In view of the situation, the examinations of second shift of December 16 and both the shifts of Paper 1 and 2 scheduled to be held on December 17 have been postponed. The next dates of examinations for these candidates will be notified in consultation with TCS Ltd. Inconvenience caused to the candidates is sincerely regretted," it added.

    The CBSE further announced that the examination shifts starting from December 20 will be conducted according to schedule and the candidates are to appear in the examination at the respective centres accordingly.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 23:35 [IST]
    X