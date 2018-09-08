CTET 2018 application correction link available, check exam and paper pattern

  • search

    New Delhi, Sep 8: The CTET 2018 application form correction link for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is now available. The same can be found on the official website.

    Those who have left their form incomplete or put out incorrect information can rectify the same now. The examination will be conducted in and around 92 cities across the country for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher for Class I to VIII. A person who scores 60 per cent or more in the exam will be considered as TET pass.

    Those belonging to SC/ST/OBC/differently abled category will be provided relaxation up to 5 per cent in the qualifying marks in the minimum educational qualification. The validity of CTET qualifying certificate will be seven years from the date of declaration of its result. The CTET 2018 correction link is available on ctet.nic.in.

    Exam pattern: CTET 2018:

    • Paper 1 will be for an aspirant who wish to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.
    • Paper 2 will be for a candidate who wish to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

    CTET 2018: Paper pattern

    Questions will be in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format.There will be four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Each correct answer will carry one mark and no negative marking will be done.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 7:02 [IST]
