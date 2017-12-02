CSIR UGC NET June results 2017 DECLARED: Steps to check

The CSIR UGC NET June results 2017 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

As per the official notification, "Ranks are allotted first to all successful candidates qualifying for Junior Research Fellowship as per the merit list of JRF and then the candidates are distributed between CSIR and UGC in the ratio of number of fellowships shared between these two for each subject except Bachelor's degree holder's who are allocated to CSIR."

Selected:

JRF (NET) CSIR: 1858 candidates

JRF (NET) UGC: 1500 candidates

JRF (NET): 95 candidates

Lecturership (NET): 3597 candidates

This year, the examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on June 18. The results are available on csirhrdg.res.in.

How to check CSIR UGC NET June 2017 results:

Go to csirhrdg.res.in

Click on the result notification, JOINT CSIR-UGC NET Exam June 2017 Result

PDF file containing roll numbers of selected candidates will be displayed

Download result

Take a printout

OneIndia News