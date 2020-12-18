Crucial bills passed by the Parliament in 2020
New Delhi, Dec 18: The coronavirus pandemic hit almost every aspect of our lives, except for the Parliament sessions. The Monsoon session, though cut short was a productive session for the governmentas all the 11 ordinances promulgated during last session have turned into new laws.
During the short session, the productivity of the Lok Sabha was 167 per cent and Rajya Sabha 100.47 percent. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha individually passed 25 Bills each. 27 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament which is best ever rate of passage of Bills per day - 2.7 Bills.
The house proceedings were marred by protests by the Opposition parties over the farm reform bills, including ruckus inside the Rajya Sabha which led to the suspension of eight MPs belonging to Congress, TMC and AAP.
The Bills passed include:
Agriculture Sector
The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020
The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020
The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020
COVID-19 related legislation
The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Ease of Doing Business
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020
The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation and Amendment of Certain Provisions) Bill, 2020
Labur sector reforms
The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020
The Industrial Relations Code, 2020
The Code On Social Security, 2020
The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020
Health Sector
The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019
The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019
The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020
Education Sector
The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020
The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020
The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020
Miscellaneous
The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020
The Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020