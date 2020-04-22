CRPF donates 1 lakh face masks to AIIMS

New Delhi, Apr 22: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) donated one lakh three-ply surgical face masks for the healthcare workers of AIIMS, working in the frontline for the management of COVID-19 patients.

India is facing shortage with the number of PPEs and face masks for its doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers who are battling the war against the fatal coronavirus from the very forefront.

States have been reported almost every day with their healthcare workers are getting affected by the virus.

Several organisations and individuals are seen to donate PPEs and face masks to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) handed over 1,000 PPEs and 1,000 triple-layered masks made by SS Battalion, Saboli, Delhi-Haryana border, to officers of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Metro Railway unit today.

Inmates of Amphalla Jail in Jammu are stitching masks for frontline workers. Saleem Ahmad Beigh, Jail Superintendent says, "more than 600 masks are stitched daily. In the last one month, we made & supplied 15,000 to 20,000 masks".

According to the ministry's internal estimates, around 4.66 lakh PPE have been dispatched to states till 6 April. These items are dispatched based on the caseload in each state.