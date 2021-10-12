CRPF constable shot at in Delhi

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, Oct 12: A head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force was allegedly shot by a constable on Monday over a tiff in southeast Delhi, police said.
"On Monday at 7.20 pm, information was received from Batra Hospital regarding one head constable Vakil Singh (37) being shot by a constable at the CRPF camp," senior police official (southeast) Esha Pandey said, according to a PTI report.
During enquiry, it was revealed that Mr Singh was allegedly shot by constable Aman Kumar (28).
Pandey added that Singh was under treatment and necessary action will be taken in the matter.
(PTI)
Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 9:03 [IST]