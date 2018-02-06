Crowded affair: Business magnate from Hyderabad to contest 224 seats in Karnataka polls

The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 will not just be a hotly contested battle, but would be a crowded affair too. The latest outfit in the fray is the All India Mahila Empowerment Party.

The National President of the party, Dr Nowhera Shaik says that her party will contest the elections and would play a major role in the formation of the government. She says that she would field candidates in all 224 constituencies.

She created quite a buzz when she arrived on a Chariot at Mysore to officially launch her Karnataka campaign. The cover page advertisements in some dailies in Karnataka too made people and politicians curious about the party.

The AIMEP is another party to join the fray. Upendra's Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janata Party (KPJP), former Dy. SP Anupama Shenoy's Bharatiya Janashakthi Congress (BJC) and Kolar MLA Varthur Prakash's Namma Congress have already announced that they would contest the elections. These parties are looking to take on the Congress, BJP and JD(S) which are the main players in the state.

Hailing from Tirupati, she is a business tycoon and a human rights activist. Dr Shaik is the founder and CEO of Heera Group and has business interests in gold, jewellery, real estate, electronics, granite and textiles. She is involved in social service that includes providing free education and medical service.

She says that she wants to make a difference in Karnataka. All the current parties are dividing the nation by trading charges against each other. The people are fed up with all the parties after giving them a chance. At such a time, they are waiting for a party that respects the Constitution and treats every caste, religion, community equally. "Our party is going to contest in all the constituencies and seek people's blessings, she also said.

Contesting on the diamond symbol, she said that the Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Jains, Parsis, Sikhs and others should all be able to live harmoniously under the Constitution. The regional imbalance must go.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

