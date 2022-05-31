Why 8 years of 'Modi Sarkar' has been transformational in many ways

Do you know which MIFF 2022 film PM modi spoke about?

PM Modi writes individual letters to over 4,000 beneficiaries of PM CARES for Children scheme

PM Modi in Shimla interacts with beneficiaries after massive roadshow

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 11th Installment: Date and Time, Amount, How To Check Status Online and Other Details

Watch: PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Shimla to mark 8 years of his govt

Crowd chants 'Modi, Modi' slogans as PM addresses rally at Ridge Maidan

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shimla, May 31: Amidst the chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reached the Himachal Pradesh capital to participate in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan.

On arrival, he was extended a rousing reception by party workers and sympathizers, some donning traditional dresses, who were awaiting his arrival for several hours. Many women were present en route, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.

He is now addressing a rally at the Ridge Maidan to mark the eighth anniversary of his government. He is accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal had earlier said the prime minister's roadshow will cover the half-a-kilometre distance from CTO to Rani Jhansi Park.

The atmosphere at Ridge Maidan... @narendramodi ji in Shimla today... pic.twitter.com/vRAIxn3BMa — Madhuri Rao (@madhuriadnal) May 31, 2022

The prime minister will interact virtually with the beneficiaries of 16 government schemes from across the country, he had said. Modi will also release Rs 21,000 crore to 80 crore farmers as the 11th instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year.

Modi last visited Himachal Pradesh on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP government in the state.