Critical COVID-19 woman delivers baby safely in hospital
Thane, Apr 20: A critical COVID-19 woman patient, who was seven months' pregnant, has safely delivered a baby at a hospital in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the ICU of the civic-run COVID-19 hospital, located at an Art Gallery, due to her critical condition and low oxygen saturation, Kalyan- Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) spokesperson said.
She gave birth to a baby boy through normal delivery on Monday, the official said in a release.
The official claimed it is the first time that a pregnant woman patient had a normal delivery in the KDMC-run COVID-19 hospital.
As the newborn was underweight, he was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a private hospital, the release said.
The health of the mother and the child is improving, officials said.