    Critical COVID-19 woman delivers baby safely in hospital

    Thane, Apr 20: A critical COVID-19 woman patient, who was seven months' pregnant, has safely delivered a baby at a hospital in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

    The 37-year-old woman was admitted to the ICU of the civic-run COVID-19 hospital, located at an Art Gallery, due to her critical condition and low oxygen saturation, Kalyan- Dombivli Municipal Corporation's (KDMC) spokesperson said.

    She gave birth to a baby boy through normal delivery on Monday, the official said in a release.

    The official claimed it is the first time that a pregnant woman patient had a normal delivery in the KDMC-run COVID-19 hospital.

    As the newborn was underweight, he was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a private hospital, the release said.

    The health of the mother and the child is improving, officials said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 14:12 [IST]
    X