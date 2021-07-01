Criminal conspiracy against NRC, CAA to unravel further with arrest of key accused in Bengaluru riots

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 01: The arrest of a key conspirator, Syed Abbas in connection with the K G Halli, Bengaluru riot case will unravel the modus operandi behind the incident further. After a long chase the NIA managed to net Abbas who is the president of the SDPI Nagwara, Bengaluru ward. The NIA said that the mob had attacked and injured many police officers.

They had also set fire to K G Halli Police Station using Petrol bombs. Government vehicles parked in the vicinity of the police station were damaged and set on fire. Abbas along with his co-conspirators including other charge sheeted accused persons are office bearers of SDPI Nagawara and were actively involved in burning vehicles and attacking police officers on duty at KG Halli Police Station, the NIA said in a note.

In February the NIA had filed a chargesheet in connection with the case and said that the riots were triggered as the SDPI was unhappy with the Centre's decision on Article 370, CAA, NRC. Investigations found that the accused persons were waiting for an opportunity to create communal disharmony in the country.

The NIA further said that a provocative post by the relative of Congress leader, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy was used to stoke communal riots. Three persons had died in the violence that took place in the KG Halli and DJ Halli in Bengaluru.

The SDPI was looking at exploiting emotive religious issues such as Ram Mandir, the over 300 page chargesheet said.

A criminal conspiracy was hatched by Fairoz Pasha, Mohammad Sharrif and Muzzamil Pasha along with other SDPI leaders. They were planning on posting derogatory messages about Hindu Gods and the community through Pasha's social media accounts.

The NIA further said that the Murthy's nephew, Naveen was trapped into reacting to a derogatory post, which led to the riots. Fairoz posted a video and audio clip of BJP leader Murugesh Nirani that was seen to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. He also tagged Naveen in the post and this triggered an angry reaction with a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad. Further the NIA also said that the group decided to post the message on August 11, which happens to be Krishna Janmashtami.

Further the NIA said that a WhatsApp group had been formed to plan and strategise the violence. There were over a 100 members on the group. The group was used to post images and videos with an intention of instigating people to unlawfully gather outside KG Halli and DJ Halli police station.

The SDPI however rubbished the chargesheet and said that it was a copy paste of what the investigation agencies had done after the Delhi riots. The SDPI maintains that the NIA is being used by the government to target them.

Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 8:42 [IST]