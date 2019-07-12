CRI Pumps enters USA and Mexico markets

By Anuj Cariappa

Coimbatore, July 12: C.R.I. Group is expanding its wings globally and has invested around USD 5 Million in setting wholly owned subsidiary in the USA and Mexico.

C.R.I. Group's Vice Chairman G Soundararajan said, that the company has been preparing for more than a decade developing products for these markets, namely USA, Canada, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean countries.

"We have invested around 5 Million USD in setting wholly owned subsidiary in USA and Mexico. The USA facility will commence doing assembly of certain products in addition to supplying ground water pumping systems, waste water pumps, pressure boosting and industrial pumps," he said.

"We have been catering to the USA and Mexico markets for over a decade, supplying through distributors. By setting up these facilities, we will enhance our technical and application support, reducing delivery lead times and will be able to cater new value-added segments to grow in these markets," Soundararajan added.

C.R.I. has made substantial investments in researching the USA and Canada markets and gaining international certifications that meet USA sanitation, food safety and safety standards such as NSF and CSA. C.R.I. is the first company in the world to get NSF certificate for its water filled rewindable submersible motors.

"The products launched in these markets include specialised pumps for mining applications, chemical process pumps, industrial pumps with IoT (Internet of Things) enabled health monitoring systems and encapsulated submersible motors fitted with lightning arrestor which were developed by C.R.I.'s R&D Wing for the 1st time in India. The annual turnover expected from these markets in the next three years is 10 million USD," he further said.

C.R.I. Products are sold in over 120 countries. The C.R.I. Group currently has facilities n Spain, Italy, Brazil, Turkey, China, South Africa and UAE. The group has achieved Rs.2100 Crores in the FY2018-19. The company is aiming to cross Rs 5,000 crore turnover by FY2022-23 and the export business is expected to exceed domestic growth.

On the domestic front, so far C.R.I. has installed over 13 Lakh energy efficient star rated pumps through various government projects and its channel partners and so far saved over 12,000 million units of power for the nation.

Recently, C.R.I.'s R&D wing has developed and launched IoT enabled encapsulated PM Motors (Permanent Magnetic motors) which is used in solar pumping applications. C.R.I. is proud to supply specialized pumps to the Navy and is developing advanced technology pumps for the defence sector.