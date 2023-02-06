Crackdown on child marriages continues in Assam: 3,500 more on the radar

Delhi ranks 19th in child marriage in India putting the spotlight on the menace experienced across the country

The crackdown on child marriages in Assam has led to the arrests nearly. 2,200 persons. The action comes following a decision of the Cabinet to crack the whip on the problem in the state

New Delhi, Feb 06: The crackdown on child marriages in Assam continued with over 4,074 cases being registered.

At least 2,200 persons have been arrested for marrying minor girls or facilitating such marriages.

The raids and arrests come in the backdrop of Assam's Cabinet deciding to book men who marry girls below the age of 14 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO). Those who have been arrested will be tried under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006.

Assam Govt is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state.



So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate. pic.twitter.com/JH2GTVLhKJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2023

Further the offenders will be arrested, tried and the marriages declared illegal.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that men marrying girls below the age of 14 will face non-bailable charges. Those marrying girls between 14 and 16 years of age will be charged under bailable sections. If the groom is below the age of 14 years, he will be sent to a reform home, the CM had also said.

Report by NFHS:

A report by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), an average of 32 per cent of marriages registered in Assam are in the prohibited age group.

The survey said that in the years 2019-21, 11.7 per cent of the women between the age group of 15-19 years were already mothers or pregnant at the time of the survey.

Action until now:

The Assam CM had said that they have identified over 8,000 people who have married minor girls or facilitated such marriages. In addition to the 2,200 persons already arrested, action will be taken against 3,500 more people the CM had said.

Until Sunday evening, 139 people were arrested in Biswanath, followed by 130 in Barpeta and 126 in Dhubri, a statement by the Assam police read.

Protests:

While the action is perfectly in accordance with the law, some women have expressed unhappiness with the same. In Dhubri, a large number of women took to the streets as the police arrived to arrest their husbands and sons. They demanded the release of their family members.

What is POSCO:

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act or POSCO is law enacted 2012 to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation. The act defines various forms of sexual abuse and also provides for special procedures to be followed during trials in such cases. The act is applicable to all children under the age of 18.

Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 prohibits marriages of children under the age of 18 and females under the age of 21. It lays out the punishment for those who perform, conduct and abet such marriages. The act was enacted to address the widespread problem of child marriage in India. The Act also aims at protecting the rights and welfare of children, especially girls who are subject to early marriage.

