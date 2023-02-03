Many 'Pathaans' come and go...: Assam CM gives more details on his conversation with Shah Rukh Khan

Crackdown on child marriage begins as Assam police nab 1,800 men

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Himanata Biswa Sarma had said that the police would crackdown on child marriages. He blamed the high infant mortality rate to rampant child marriages

New Delhi, Feb 03: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had vowed to end the child marriage menace in Assam has started cracking down and so far over 1,800 persons have been arrested.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "state wide arrests are presently underway against those violating the provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. 1800+ have been arrested so far. I have asked @assampolice to act with spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime on women."

Earlier this week, Sarma had urged people to cooperate in this drive against child marriage and said that action on 4,004 registered cases would begin on February 3.

Announcing the same on Twitter, Sarma said, "Assam Govt is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police is likely in the days ahead. Action on the cases will be begin from February 2. I request all to cooperate."

Appropriate age for motherhood is 22 to 30 years: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Sarma while sharing details had said that the most number of child marriage cases were from Dhubri District (37).

In all there were 123 cases registered in Bongaigaon, while 125 were reported from Darang. In Cachar there were 35 cases, while in Dibrugarh 75 cases were registered. 157 cases were registered in Goalpara, 255 in Hokai, 204 in Kokrajhar, 224 in Morigaon, 110 in Tamilpur and 80 in Kamrup.

The cases were registered under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act of 2012, which defines a child as an individual under the age of 18. It further criminalises sex between an underage child and an adult.

If the bride is in the age group of 14-18 years, cases are registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Sarma vows to end child marriage menace in Assam, says 4,004 registered

On January 28, CM Sarma had said that child marriages are the reason behind the prevalence of child pregnancy. This has led to a high rate of maternal and infant mortalities in the state, CM Sarma had also said.

The Assam Cabinet had decided to charge men who marry girls below the age of 14years of age under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act of 2012, while those men who marry girls in the age group of 14-18 would be charged under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The Assam CM had also said those who facilitate such marriages, such as clerics and priests would also face action.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 12:00 [IST]