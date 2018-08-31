CPM to organize protest against the government on September 4-5

New Delhi, Aug 31: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) plans two mass mobilizations in Delhi against the government for its highhanded approach towards its political rivals and indecisiveness on women reservation. The CPI (M) will mobilize women, farmers, laborores, and other suppressed people to protest against the government and take out a march from Ramlila Ground to Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) leader Sidheshwar Prashad Shukla told One India that the CPM was organizing two important mass rallies. On September 4, around 50 thousand women will be in Delhi to demand 33 per cent reservation besides that they would also protest against the highhanded approach of the government towards its political opponents and social activists. The issue of women reservations is getting delayed from very long so the CPI (M) wants to put pressure on the government bu organizing this rally.

Shukla said that suppression by the government, freedom of expression and demand for reservation was going to be the major issues to be discussed. Around two lakh farmers, labourers and landless people and many others will be mobilized to reach Delhi on September 5 to protest the government's suppressive acts.

A CPI (M) leader said that the government crackdown on social activists is helping the CPI (M) with more and more people ready to listen to it against the government. Now the arrest of five activists has become an issue in these two mobilizations. He said that procession would start from Ramlila Ground to Jantar Mantar.

Another left leader said that people are so afraid that even mainstream left leaders who have nothing to do with Maoism are afraid of crackdown and getting arrested on frivolous charges or on cooked up charges. Phone of every political worker is being tapped, followed and tweaked so there is an overall environment of fear among political activists. If any more arrest is made massive protest will be organized across the country. "It is very simple to find out a book on Mao at the place of any communist sympathizer. But the palpable fear is very dangerous for the country and society," added the communist leader.