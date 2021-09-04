Chaos in Kabul and the lurking danger of Keralites who joined the ISIS trying to return

CPI Disowns Annie Raja's “RSS gang” in Kerala police comment: Kanam Rajendran

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 4: Responding to Annie Raja's controversial comments on the Kerala police, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran stated the party does not endorse her views and it has no complaints against the state police.

"No senior leader of the CPI in Kerala has criticised the functioning of the police in the state. The state unit of the party also does not have such an opinion against the force," the PTI quotes the CPI state secretary as saying. Rajendran said that the party's view has been already conveyed to the central leadership at the ongoing meeting.

Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women, caused an embarrassment to the party as it is a part of the LDF government. She stoked controversy by questioning the functioning of the police force over raising atrocities against women.

She raised suspicion over the existence of the 'RSS Gang' in the police department, which is under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan holding, and stated that some sections in the force were deliberately trying to dent the ruling government's image by failing to implement government's policies on women's safety.

Annie Raja, wife of CPI national general secretary D. Raja, said that the LDF government overcame right-wing conspiracies during the elections and the same group in the police department have united to tarnish the government's reputation.

She cited two examples to demonstrate police's failures. A woman in Kollam felt unsafe at her home and travelled to Ernakulam by train at a night. The poor family from Eravipuram was teased by anti-social elements and the cops failed to act despite filing a complaint. In another incident, a 26-year-old woman died by suicide due to domestic violence, Annie Raja pointed out.

However, union minister Muraleedharan, on Facebook, has hit out at Annie Raja's comments stating that Chief Minister Vijayan should take the blame for the "mismanagement and arrogance" of the police force and not the Sangh Parivar.

He said that she was blaming the right-wing group to cover up the government's incompetence and corruption. The increasing influence of the RSS in people's lives in society is the reason why she attacked the organisation, he added.

"Not RSS karyalaya but AKG Centre is the place where you should seek solutions for your complaints," he concluded.