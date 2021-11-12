CPC’s historic resolution under President Xi is trouble galore for Taiwan

New Delhi, Nov 11: Chinese President, Xi Jinping has joined the likes of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping with the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China passing a historical resolution.

The 1981 resolution under Deng pointed to the mistakes during Mao's cultural revolution and construction. However the 2021 resolution only refers to the period as one of socialist revolution and construction.

The fact that President Xi was mentioned 7 times in the resolution is clearly an indicator of his clout. Mao and Deng were mentioned only 7 and 5 times respectively in the historical resolutions.

With the resolution passed and President Xi cementing his name in history, he would now move fast to consolidate China with Taiwan. This was in fact very evident when 56 Chinese fighters and bombers violated the south western defence identification zone of Taiwan on October 4. In addition to this the PLA is also testing long range missiles on mock up targets of American aircraft carriers and destroyers.

Further the PLA Navy has also taken an aggressive posture in the South China Sea.

In addition to this a weak US leadership and a divided European Union are all factors that would work in favour of President Xi. In addition this the US quickly added that there is no change in the American One China Policy. This was done after President Joe Biden publicly announced that the US would defend Taiwan militarily.

While China would continue to exert pressure on Taiwan, it would also further its grip on the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. There is already talk that China would build a 51 billion USD oil pipeline from Gwadar to Xinjiang. Beijing would also lay an optical fibre network on both sides to link Pakistan villages on both sides of the CPEC.

