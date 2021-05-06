CoWIN Slot Notifier: Find COVID-19 vaccine slots in your area for 18+ age using these websites

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 06: The vaccination of COVID-19 for people over the age of 18 years began in the second phase of India's vaccination drive amid limited availability of units across the country. Though, the vaccination drive continues thrust ahead at the best of its capacity, slots are hard to find, especially for those over 18 and below 45 years of age.

It can be seen that the only way to get vaccinated is to register through the government's official CoWin portal and get a slot booked. Apart from the low availability of slots, the problem is that there is no way CoWin can notify users when a slot is available in their area.

However, these websites act as a notification system to alert those who have registered of a slot availability in their area. Other than this, some also show information on the vaccine centres and the type of vaccine available in the area, such as Covaxin or Covishield.

In case you want to be notified of slot availability for the COVID-19 vaccine, here are the websites that you can make use of.

a. VaccinateMe.in

A recent endeavour by health-tech startup HealthifyMe, the new website provides information on a range of queries. This includes separate availability of vaccine slots for 18+ category and 45+ category, type of vaccine available and more.

Users visiting the website can simply search for the info by entering their district or pin code. Once through, VaccinateMe.in lets you filter the results using age group (18+ or 45+), type of vaccine (Covishield or Covaxin) and its cost (Free or Paid).

In case there is no slot available in the near future, users can opt to be notified through email or WhatsApp.

b. Getjab.in

This can possibly the first of its kind in India. Getjab.in is a single-page website developed by four friends, each from a different field of work. The website has no other purpose but to notify you when a slot is available for the COVID-19 vaccine in your area.

The users will only receive an email from the Getjab.in once slots are available for vaccination in their area. The website sends out no confirmation for registration or any other emails.

c. Findmyvaccine.in

Created by Verloop.io, the website works in a straightforward step to notify users of available slots for the Covid-19 vaccine. Note that the website works only for the age group of 18-45 years.

However, other than these three, there are several new websites that help with the cause. Findslot.in and Under45.in are some of them. Both of these work in a similar way as the websites above, though they are not fully functional at the time of writing.