COVID-19 vaccination of frontline workers from first week of February: Centre

Coronavirus outbreak: One year into COVID-19, India slips to 4th spot on global toll, Mexico 3rd

More than 35 lakh beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 so far: Health ministry

CoWIN can handle 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations daily: Report

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 30: The digital platform, CoWIN that can monitor India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, will be able to handle 10 million vaccinations, covering 300 million people daily, R S Sharma, who chairs a government group overseeing CoWIN, told Reuters on Friday.

CoWIN would be integrated into Aarogya Setu, Sharma said, adding, "Big numbers won't be a problem for us." CoWIN would use online and offline systems to register beneficiaries, Sharma said.

India, which has the world's second-highest number of coronavirus cases, is relying on CoWIN to link beneficiaries with vaccines in what the government touts as the biggest inoculation campaign anywhere.

India, meanwhile, took only 13 days to complete the vaccination of three million (30 lakh) people, fastest in the world, the health ministry has said.

This rate of vaccination puts India ahead of the United States which took 18 days to reach the three million mark.

Israel took 33 days and the United Kingdom took 36 days to cover three million vaccination, health ministry data revealed.

From an average of 2 lakh people getting vaccinated on a day while the vaccination drive started on January 16, the per day number has jumped to five lakh, as the number of sites and sessions has also gone up.