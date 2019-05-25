  • search
    Cow vigilantes thrash Muslim youths over beef rumour in MP, 5 arrested

    Bhopal, May 25: Madhya Pradesh police have arrested five vigilantes after a video went viral that shows five men beating up three persons including a Muslim man and a Muslim woman over rumurs of carrying beef in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh.

    According to reports, the three were travelling in an auto rickshaw when it was stopped by five people. In videos recorded by eyewitnesses, the men were pulled out and beaten with sticks over the suspicion of carrying beef. The men were held against a tree and thrashed brutally. As one of the men, in a blue shirt, tried to pull away and fell on the ground, the group continued to hit him on his legs and his back.

    Cow vigilantes thrash Muslim youths over beef rumour in MP, 5 arrested
    Representational Image

    "We came to know that Baghel had stopped one woman and two men on Friday and he along with his five friends had beaten up the men. The video of the incident had gone viral. We have registered a case against all the accused and five of them have been arrested. They all will be sent to judicial remand soon," GS Uikey, the local police official said.

    Saturday, May 25, 2019, 13:58 [IST]
