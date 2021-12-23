Cow is mother, sacred to us: PM Modi in Varanasi

From Varanasi, PM Modi urges Indians to take these 3 resolutions

New Delhi, Dec 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said cow is mother and sacred to many people and those who find this as "sin" don't realise that livelihood of crores of people depends on cattle.

The PM was addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 27 projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, just months ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking a jibe at rival parties, he said those making jokes on cows and buffaloes forget that the livelihood of crores of people depends on "pashudhan" (livestock). "Cow is mother and sacred to us," he said, adding that some find it as "sin".

Attacking the Opposition, PM Modi said BJP government's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' 'cannot be found in their (Opposition) syllabus'.

'Their syllabus, dictionary and vision is all about Mafiawad and Parivarwad', Modi said.

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 16:44 [IST]