    Covishield efficacy at 90% if 2nd shot is administered at gap of 3 months apart

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: The efficacy of Covishield is around 90 per cent if the two shots are separated by about 2.5 to 3 months.

    Adar Poonawalla told India Today TV that one arm of trials, in which doses were given one month apart, was 60-70 per cent effective. And there was another group of few thousand patients where they gave a gap of 2-3 months between the two doses. That is where they found the efficacy to be 90 per cent.

    "If you look at other vaccines as well, the longer gap you keep between the doses, the better their efficacy," he also said.

    A study published in the Lancet earlier this year said that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University had an efficacy of 70 per cent with a one month gap of the dose.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 11:58 [IST]
