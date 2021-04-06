Covishield efficacy at 90% if 2nd shot is administered at gap of 3 months apart
New Delhi, Apr 06: The efficacy of Covishield is around 90 per cent if the two shots are separated by about 2.5 to 3 months.
Adar Poonawalla told India Today TV that one arm of trials, in which doses were given one month apart, was 60-70 per cent effective. And there was another group of few thousand patients where they gave a gap of 2-3 months between the two doses. That is where they found the efficacy to be 90 per cent.
Shelf life of Covishield extended from 6 to 9 months by DGCI
"If you look at other vaccines as well, the longer gap you keep between the doses, the better their efficacy," he also said.
A study published in the Lancet earlier this year said that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University had an efficacy of 70 per cent with a one month gap of the dose.