Five states account for over 43 per cent of total vaccinations against COVID-19

Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases

With rise in COVID-19 cases, India likely to make less availability of vaccines globally

Covishield efficacy at 90% if 2nd shot is administered at gap of 3 months apart

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: The efficacy of Covishield is around 90 per cent if the two shots are separated by about 2.5 to 3 months.

Adar Poonawalla told India Today TV that one arm of trials, in which doses were given one month apart, was 60-70 per cent effective. And there was another group of few thousand patients where they gave a gap of 2-3 months between the two doses. That is where they found the efficacy to be 90 per cent.

Shelf life of Covishield extended from 6 to 9 months by DGCI

"If you look at other vaccines as well, the longer gap you keep between the doses, the better their efficacy," he also said.

A study published in the Lancet earlier this year said that the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Oxford University had an efficacy of 70 per cent with a one month gap of the dose.