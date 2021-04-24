COVID-19 vaccine: Vaccination drive for people above 18 years in Tripura likely to be delayed

Covid vaccine for all above 18: Centre's fresh guidelines for states ahead of Phase 3

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 24: As India readies for rollout of phase 3 Covid vaccination programme from May 1, Centre on Saturday issued fresh guidelines for states and Union Territories for effective implementation of the new vaccination strategy.

Ahead of the roll-out of vaccination of people aged between 18 and 45 from May 1, the Centre asked states to register additional private vaccination centres and ensure effective crowd management at sites and stressed on inoculation through "only online registration" for beneficiaries in the age bracket.

They have also been asked to monitor the number of hospitals that have procured vaccines and have declared stocks and prices on COWIN portal and schedule vaccination for eligible population for providing adequate visibility of vaccination slots on COWIN, the ministry said.

Phase III vaccination strategy from 1st May 2021, fresh guidelines for states

Register additional private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in mission mode by engaging with private hospitals, hospitals of industrial establishments, Industry Associations, etc., coordinating with designated appropriate authority, mechanism for applications/requests and their processing and monitoring of pendency of registration.

Monitor number of hospitals that have procured vaccines and have declared stocks and prices on CoWIN.

Schedule Vaccination for eligible population for providing adequate visibility of vaccination slots on CoWIN.

Prioritise Decision regarding direct procurement of vaccines by state/UT Government.

Publicise about facility of 'only online registration' for 18-45 age group.

Train CVC staff about vaccination, AEFI reporting and management,uUse of CoWIN - Training schedule and Reconciliation of vaccine stocks have been already provided to private CVCs.

Coordinate with law-and-order authorities for effective crowd management at CVCs.

Regarding infrastructure augmentation for effective clinical treatment of the hospitalized COVID patients, States were advised to review their existing hospital and other Covid treatment infrastructure in light of the daily new case, daily fatality and those that would require hospitalisation.

To prepare and implement a comprehensive plan for augmentation, the states were advised to:

Identify additional dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and prepare field hospital facilities either through DRDO, CSIR or similar agencies in the public and private sector.

Ensure adequacy in terms of oxygen supported beds, ICU beds and oxygen supplies. Setting up centralized call center-based services for allocation of beds.

Deploy requisite human resources with proper training and mentoring of doctors and nurses for management of patients and strengthening ambulance services.

Establish sufficient referral linkages for districts with deficit infrastructure through deployment of additional ambulances.

Set up centralized call center-based services for allocation of beds.

The States were also advised to:

Maintain a real-time record for available beds and make is easily accessible to general public

Create guidelines and enable states to take over private health facilities to provide COVID-19 care

Expand designated COVID-19 care facilities for isolation of asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients so that all those who either cannot isolate at home and/or are willing for institutional isolation, have access to the requisite space and care

Provide tele-medicine facilities for patients who are isolated at home

Ensure adequate availability of oxygen, ventilators and intensive care under trained doctors, as well as access to steroids and other drugs as appropriate step up creation of in-hospital oxygen plants in large hospitals

Pay fair and regular remuneration to ASHAs and other frontline workers who are being engaged for COVID-19