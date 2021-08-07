YouTube
    Covid vaccine administration rapidly increasing; 13.45 crore doses administered in July

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 07: The coronavirus vaccine administration is rapidly increasing in the country every month, with a total of 13.45 crore doses administered in July which also saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 50 crore-mark on Friday.

    Covid vaccine administration rapidly increasing; 13.45 crore doses administered in July

    "India is going strong in the fight against #COVID19. Charting a path to #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, vaccine administration is rapidly increasing every month. July saw a remarkable daily average of 43.41 lakh doses and a total of 13.45 crore doses," Mandaviya tweeted.

    In India, a total of 50,10,09,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 58,08,344 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am on Saturday.

    According to the health ministry, 49,55,138 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

    The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it added.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 14:03 [IST]
    X