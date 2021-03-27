India’s gift of 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be sent to UN peacekeepers on Mar 27

COVID-19 vaccine drive to be widened, more to come under its ambit

Second vaccine against COVID-19 to be launched by Serum Institute in September

Covid Vacccination without registration: Delhi keeps 3 pm-9 pm window open for unregistered beneficiaries

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 27: The Delhi government has decided to keep 3 pm-9 pm as 'no registration' window for those eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine.

"People were facing difficulty in registration for vaccination, many people aren't tech-savvy. Even if they get registered they get busy and don't reach centers," health minister Satyendra Jain said.

"Only registered beneficiaries will be given vaccine shots between 9 am and 3 pm. The unregistered ones can take the jabs from 3 pm to 9 pm They just need to carry their Aadhaar card or any other valid identity proof," Jain said.

Jain also said that there were fewer cases earlier but it has increased now. So the state government have increased the number of testings and conducting 85,000-90,000 tests every day, which is more than 5% of the national average. He added that the government is also doing contact tracing and isolation.

Coronavirus outbreak: Night-time restrictions on movement in Maharashtra from Sunday

It has also been directed that all Delhi government hospitals increase the number of vaccination sites on their premises to at least six and depute two vaccinators at each, he said.

On Friday, the Delhi government had issued an order allowing vaccination centres in the city to operate from 9 am to 9 pm, starting Monday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities.