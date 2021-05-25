'Covid Toolkit' Row: 2 Congress leaders get Delhi Police notice to join probe

Its time for PM Modi to act instead of giving speeches and advice: Congress

New Delhi, May 25: The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday served notices to two Congress leaders in connection with the BJP's "toolkit" allegations.

The notices come a day after After two police teams descended on Twitter's offices in Delhi and Gurgaon in connection with the probe into a complaint about an alleged 'COVID toolkit', asking it to share information based on which it had classified a related tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as "manipulated media"

Reportedly, Congress leaders Rajiv Gowda and Rohan Gupta, whom had reportedly filed the complaint against BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accusing him of sharing a fake "toolkit", have been asked to join the probe and record their statements.

Toolkit used by BJP to target opponents, says Sanjay Raut

The BJP had accused the Congress of creating a 'toolkit' that seeks to tarnish the image of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the COVID pandemic. However, the Congress denied the allegation and claimed that the BJP is propagating a fake 'toolkit' to defame it.

Last week, Twitter labelled as "manipulated media" a tweet by Patra on the alleged 'toolkit'. Twitter says it "may label Tweets that include media (videos, audio, and images) that have been deceptively altered or fabricated".

BJP leaders, including Patra, have posted numerous tweets to attack the Congress over the purported 'toolkit'.

On May 19, the Congress lodged a police complaint seeking registration of cases against BJP chief J P Nadda, Union minister Smriti Irani, BJP general secretary B L Santosh and Patra over the alleged forgery of documents.

The Chhattisgarh unit of the Congress' students wing NSUI also lodged a complaint against Patra and former chief minister Raman Singh for allegedly "forging" the letterhead of the AICC Research Department and printing "false and fabricated" content on it.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been filed against Patra and Singh at the Civil Lines police station in Raipur.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 13:33 [IST]